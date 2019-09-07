Reviewing TOTAL S.A. (TOT)’s and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s results

Both TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) are each other’s competitor in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOTAL S.A. 54 0.71 N/A 4.34 11.92 Sasol Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.90 11.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited. Sasol Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TOTAL S.A. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TOTAL S.A.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sasol Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOTAL S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sasol Limited 0.00% 7.5% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

TOTAL S.A. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Sasol Limited’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TOTAL S.A. Its rival Sasol Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Sasol Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TOTAL S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TOTAL S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Sasol Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sasol Limited is $505, which is potential 2,733.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 2.3% respectively. About 8.3% of TOTAL S.A.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TOTAL S.A. -3.76% -7.66% -5.91% -4.49% -19.48% -0.84% Sasol Limited -8.37% -11.69% -32.78% -29.61% -44.15% -25.98%

For the past year TOTAL S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sasol Limited.

Summary

TOTAL S.A. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sasol Limited.

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and trading of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment is also involved in the storage and transportation of natural gas; and generation and trading of power. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins; and specialty chemicals comprising elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,518 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.