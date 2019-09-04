Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.