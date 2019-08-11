Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.