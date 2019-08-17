Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.29 N/A 1.71 12.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 24.74%. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.