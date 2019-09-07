Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)’s results

We are contrasting Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and RENN Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 13.61%. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.