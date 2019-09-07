Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)’s results

We are contrasting Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|149.57
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and RENN Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 13.61%. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
