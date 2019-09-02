Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.43
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
