Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.43 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.