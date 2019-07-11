Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.