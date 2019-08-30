Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.06 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 24.92%. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.