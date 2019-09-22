Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)’s results

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.21 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.