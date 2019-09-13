Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

This is a contrast between Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
