Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

This is a contrast between Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.