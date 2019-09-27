Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,522,471.91%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
