Reviewing Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,522,471.91% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.