Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|28.85
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
