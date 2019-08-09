Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 28.85 N/A -0.90 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust