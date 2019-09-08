Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.41 N/A -0.90 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.