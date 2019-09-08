Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.41
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
