Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

Since Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.38 N/A -0.90 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.