Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 21 -1.38 154.24M 2.25 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 751,656,920.08% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $22.28 consensus price target and a 5.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.