Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|N/A
|15
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The potential upside of the peers is 129.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.'s peers.
Dividends
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
