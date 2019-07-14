Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.