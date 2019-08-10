Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.