Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
