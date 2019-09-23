Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|31.97
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
