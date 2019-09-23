Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.97 N/A -0.90 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.