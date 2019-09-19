Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 32.23 N/A -0.90 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.18 N/A 1.59 5.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.77% respectively. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.