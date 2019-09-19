Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|32.23
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.18
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.77% respectively. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
