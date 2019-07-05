Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.78 N/A -0.90 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.47%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.