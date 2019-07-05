Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|31.78
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.47%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
