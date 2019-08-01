Reviewing Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.10 N/A -0.90 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.93 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.