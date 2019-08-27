Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

This is a contrast between Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend.