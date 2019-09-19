Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

We are comparing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.47 N/A 6.52 15.04

Demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, which is potential 7.60% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Competitively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.