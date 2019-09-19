Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

We are comparing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.47
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Ratings
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, which is potential 7.60% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Competitively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.