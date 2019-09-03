Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

We are contrasting Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
