Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

We are contrasting Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.