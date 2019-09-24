Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.13
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
