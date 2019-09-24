Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.13 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.