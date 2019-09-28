Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 36 0.46 27.71M 4.76 7.56

Demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 77,837,078.65% 18.5% 3.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.