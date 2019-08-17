Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

We are contrasting Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 11.05% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
