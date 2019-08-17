Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

We are contrasting Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 11.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.