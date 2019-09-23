Reviewing Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.5% respectively. Competitively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.