Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 57.41% respectively. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.