Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 13.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.