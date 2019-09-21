Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

Both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 22.39%. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.