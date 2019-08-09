Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -7.94% and its consensus price target is $35.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 91.3%. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Legg Mason Inc. has 47.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.