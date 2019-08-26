Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares. 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.