Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.