Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.29 N/A 0.27 33.39

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.