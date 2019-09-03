Reviewing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 162.61 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, which is potential 12.33% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 73.03%. Insiders held 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Altaba Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.