Reviewing Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 3.21% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
