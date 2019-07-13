Reviewing Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 3.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.