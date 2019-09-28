Reviewing Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s results

This is a contrast between Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.99M 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 162,500,000.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.44%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 4 of the 5 factors.

