Reviewing Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|27
|18.14
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively the consensus target price of Pinterest Inc. is $23, which is potential -16.79% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
|Pinterest Inc.
|-2.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.34%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has -0.21% weaker performance while Pinterest Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.