Reviewing TORM plc (TRMD)’s and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s results

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc 8 0.77 N/A -0.17 0.00 Matson Inc. 37 0.69 N/A 2.56 15.98

Table 1 highlights TORM plc and Matson Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TORM plc and Matson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00 Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Matson Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 11.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TORM plc and Matson Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Matson Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year TORM plc was more bullish than Matson Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Matson Inc. beats TORM plc.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.