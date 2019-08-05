Reviewing TORM plc (TRMD)’s and Its Competitors results

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of TORM plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of TORM plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TORM plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing TORM plc and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for TORM plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of 50.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TORM plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year TORM plc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

TORM plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TORM plc’s peers beat TORM plc.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.