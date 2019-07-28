Reviewing TORM plc (TRMD)’s and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s results

This is a contrast between TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc 8 0.97 N/A -0.48 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.18 N/A 1.97 9.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TORM plc and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has TORM plc and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TORM plc and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s potential upside is 14.25% and its average price target is $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of TORM plc shares and 40.1% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc 11.11% 11.69% 31.62% 14.21% 0% 46.17% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69%

For the past year TORM plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats TORM plc.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.