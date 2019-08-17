Reviewing TORM plc (TRMD)’s and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s results

As Shipping businesses, TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc 8 0.83 N/A -0.17 0.00 Danaos Corporation 11 0.23 N/A 1.33 6.30

Table 1 demonstrates TORM plc and Danaos Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of TORM plc shares and 42.5% of Danaos Corporation shares. Competitively, 58.7% are Danaos Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62% Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99%

For the past year TORM plc had bullish trend while Danaos Corporation had bearish trend.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.