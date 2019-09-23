Reviewing Torchmark Corporation (TMK)’s and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark Corporation 87 0.00 N/A 6.32 14.46 GWG Holdings Inc. 11 35.42 N/A -20.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Torchmark Corporation and GWG Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Torchmark Corporation and GWG Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3% GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Torchmark Corporation is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. GWG Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.1 beta which makes it 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Torchmark Corporation and GWG Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 GWG Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.38% for Torchmark Corporation with average target price of $86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Torchmark Corporation shares and 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Torchmark Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53% GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99%

For the past year Torchmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than GWG Holdings Inc.

Summary

Torchmark Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors GWG Holdings Inc.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.