Reviewing Torchmark Corporation (TMK)’s and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s results

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) are two firms in the Life Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark Corporation 86 2.20 N/A 6.32 14.46 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 28 0.83 N/A 3.13 8.23

In table 1 we can see Torchmark Corporation and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Torchmark Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Torchmark Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 11.2% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Torchmark Corporation is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Torchmark Corporation and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

$86 is Torchmark Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.38%. Meanwhile, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 38.70%. Based on the results shown earlier, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is looking more favorable than Torchmark Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Torchmark Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Torchmark Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company -2.75% -5.7% -11.03% -15.69% -28.25% -7.66%

For the past year Torchmark Corporation had bullish trend while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Torchmark Corporation beats American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.