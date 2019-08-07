Reviewing Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)’s and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 97.12 N/A -0.08 0.00 W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.09 N/A 1.25 3.58

In table 1 we can see Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and W&T Offshore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5%

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.89 beta. W&T Offshore Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor W&T Offshore Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. W&T Offshore Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and W&T Offshore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 90.00% for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. with average price target of $2.85. Meanwhile, W&T Offshore Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 136.97%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, W&T Offshore Inc. is looking more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares and 63.1% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares. Insiders held 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.5% of W&T Offshore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. was more bullish than W&T Offshore Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors W&T Offshore Inc. beats Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.