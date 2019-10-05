Reviewing Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)’s and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s results

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 0.00 52.92M -0.08 0.00 Camber Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 26.13M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Camber Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 4,485,886,242.26% -30.2% -15.1% Camber Energy Inc. 12,721,518,987.34% -364.5% 108.6%

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.89 and it happens to be 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Camber Energy Inc. has a 1.36 beta which is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Camber Energy Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Camber Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares and 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares. About 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Camber Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats Camber Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.