Reviewing TopBuild Corp. (BLD)’s and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s results

Both TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild Corp. 68 1.12 N/A 3.79 22.79 Tecnoglass Inc. 8 0.83 N/A 0.25 27.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tecnoglass Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TopBuild Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TopBuild Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tecnoglass Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has TopBuild Corp. and Tecnoglass Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3%

Risk & Volatility

TopBuild Corp. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TopBuild Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Tecnoglass Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Tecnoglass Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TopBuild Corp. and Tecnoglass Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 7.19% for TopBuild Corp. with consensus target price of $87.5. Meanwhile, Tecnoglass Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.5, while its potential upside is 29.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tecnoglass Inc. looks more robust than TopBuild Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99% of TopBuild Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Tecnoglass Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of TopBuild Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Tecnoglass Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TopBuild Corp. 8.58% 19.5% 53.99% 68.27% 6.15% 91.87% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.43% -1.82% -16.27% -22.04% -20.54% -13.26%

For the past year TopBuild Corp. has 91.87% stronger performance while Tecnoglass Inc. has -13.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors TopBuild Corp. beats Tecnoglass Inc.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.