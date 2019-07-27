Reviewing TopBuild Corp. (BLD)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TopBuild Corp. has 99% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 63.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of TopBuild Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TopBuild Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.60% 5.90% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TopBuild Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild Corp. N/A 69 22.79 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

TopBuild Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio TopBuild Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TopBuild Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

With consensus price target of $87.5, TopBuild Corp. has a potential upside of 7.89%. As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 45.05%. Given TopBuild Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TopBuild Corp. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TopBuild Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TopBuild Corp. 8.58% 19.5% 53.99% 68.27% 6.15% 91.87% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year TopBuild Corp. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

TopBuild Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, TopBuild Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. TopBuild Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TopBuild Corp.

Volatility & Risk

TopBuild Corp. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, TopBuild Corp.’s rivals are 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

TopBuild Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TopBuild Corp.’s rivals beat TopBuild Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.