Reviewing Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s results

This is a contrast between Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 12 0.34 N/A -0.64 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.11 N/A 0.34 17.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Top Ships Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Top Ships Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships Inc. has a -0.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Top Ships Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.